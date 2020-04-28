Rwanda: Kwibuka26 - France 'Hosted Senior Leaders of Hutu Power During Genocide Against Tutsi'

France is the only country that continued to collaborate with the genocidal government in Kigali during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) has said.

According to Monday's media brief by the Commission, on how the Genocide was executed 26 years ago, the European country continued to collaborate with the criminal government even though they knew the government was carrying out Genocide against the Tutsi.

On April 27, 1994, three weeks after the beginning of Genocide, two representatives of the criminal government "were hosted in Paris, Champs Elysee and Matignon whereas America and Belgium had refused to give them visas."

The two were Jerome Bicamumpaka and Jean-Bosco Barayagwiza.

"They held talks with French officials, including Prime Minister Edouard Balladur, Foreign affairs Minister, Alain Juppe and Bruno Delaye, who headed the Office in charge of Africa at the Office of the President," reads part of the CNLG brief.

Barayagwiza was then director of administration and finance in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as one of CDR executive committee members, and one of the founders of RTLM radio. The radio was "a powerful tool for genocide propaganda."

Bicamumpaka was a dedicated extremist, a member of MDR power as well as a minister of foreign affairs in the genocidal government.

"France knew very well who they were talking to, they also knew the political support needed by the criminal government to keep the genocide going."