Rwandan Community in Ghana Commemorate Genocide Virtually

Rwandan diaspora in Ghana, and friends of Rwanda on Sunday, April 26th, held a virtual commemoration to honour the over a million victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Like other events organised to mark the 26th commemoration of the Genocide, the event was held virtually due to precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Ghana has so far recorded over 1,500 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, as of April 27th.

The event was attended by representatives of Rwandan community in Ghana, friends of Rwanda, Ghanaian government officials and Rwanda's High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr. Aisa Kirabo Kacyira.

As part of the event, participants lit the Flame of Remembrance and Hope. In her remarks, Kirabo expressed her gratitude to those who stood by Rwanda in commemoration period regardless of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Commissioner also noted that it is important to continue and support the fight against genocide denial and revisionism as part of genocide ideology.

"I call upon the international community to heed the Security Council resolution which condemns, without reservation, any denial of the Genocide against the Tutsi," she said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, as a way to participate in the commemoration event, sent a statement that expressed Ghana's interest to renew solidarity between both countries. The Minister also emphasized on bringing efforts together to put into action "never again".

"The greatest homage we can pay to the victims is to stand together to ensure that such gruesome evil against humanity never happens again," he stated.

Farah Gafaranga is a young Rwandan who lives in Ghana. As a Rwandan from the post-genocide generation, Gafaranga is committed to fighting against genocide ideology.

"As the young generation, we will not tolerate anybody who belittles the Genocide against the Tutsi. It is our responsibility to remember and join efforts to ensure that it never happens again," she said.

Lisa Princess Ikirezi whose parents are genocide survivors shared her experience with mourners.

She has witnessed impressive resilience of her parents and Rwandans, she said.

"To the survivors, your resilience is a strong foundation to our country's reconstruction," she noted.

Vladmir Antwi Danso, a professor of International relations in Ghana and a friend of Rwanda echoed Ikirezi's point that Rwanda's resilience in the last 26 years ensures that the future is brighter.

Rwandan Community in Ghana joined many Rwandan diaspora that have been alternatively shifting commemoration activities online due to COVID-19 pandemic.