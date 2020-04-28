Nigeria Records 64 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 1337

Photo: A. Idris/Deutsche Welle
An empty road in Abuja during the COVID-19 lockdown of the Nigerian capital.
28 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed 64 new cases of COVID-19 outbreak in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 1337.

The centre said no deaths were recorded in Nigeria in the last 24 hours and no new state has reported a case.

"On the 27th of April 2020, 64 new confirmed cases and no deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

" No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

"Till date, 1337 cases have been confirmed, 255 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory

"The 64 new cases are reported from five states- Lagos (34), FCT (15), Borno (11), Taraba (2), Gombe (2).

"A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities"

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The President announced this during his third nationwide broadcast on COVID-19.

He said "Based on the above and in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May 2020.

"However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors"

The president also declared a nationwide curfew, effective from Monday, 4th May 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Buhari Extends Lockdown in Three States By A Week
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19
Nigeria Extends Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Boko Haram Sustain Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.