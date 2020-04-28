Rwanda: Niyonshuti on 'Fitness Status' of His Riders During Lockdown

28 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

ADRIEN Niyonshuti, the technical director of local side Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA), says that he has kept his riders in shape despite the country and sport world being under lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Lockdown may have disrupted our calendar of races, but riders continued to train. They are all in good shape, and ready for races once the pandemic is defeated," Niyonshuti told Times Sport in an exclusive interview.

Niyonshuti, a two-time Olympian and former rider for South African UCI World Tour team, Dimension Data for Qhubeka, is using his vast experience to inspire his young riders and remains optimistic about the 'better days' ahead of his team's first season in local cycling.

SACA, whose rider Moise Mugisha finished second at this year's Tour du Rwanda last month, were formed early this year as a merger of two sides; Fly Cycling Club and Les Amis Sportifs.

"It has now been almost six weeks since our last training on the road, and no one knows exactly when we will be back. But, we have a daily schedule of home training and the riders have adapted well, so fitness has never been an issue for us."

Once the Rwanda Cycling Cup race series starts, Niyonshuti says, SACA will be looking to challenge the dynasty of Ignite Benediction Club for the title following the latter's dominance in the local year-round championship since its inception in 2015.

Besides Mugisha, other prominent SACA riders include Jean Eric Habimana, Seth Hakizimana and new signing Jean Bosco Nsengimana.

The Nzove-based side are one of Rwanda's only two cycling clubs - alongside Benediction -recognised by the world cycling governing body (UCI) after registering as a continental team in January.

