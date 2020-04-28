Mauritius: COVID-19 - Mauritius Rolls Out Mass Testing

press release

Mauritius rolled out its mass testing today, with the aim to screen over 100 000 people over the next two weeks. Mass testing with immediate quarantine of infectious people and their contacts would allow the lockdown to be gradually released while protecting lives and controlling the epidemic.

A total of 4 038 rapid antigen tests were conducted during the day targeting frontliners namely, healthcare personnel and members of the Police Force. Out of those tests, two new Covid-19 cases were detected among Police Officers.

During the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on the Covid-19 held, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis, its spokesperson, Dr ZouberrJoomaye, provided latest Covid-19 updates for Mauritius.

Speaking about the rapid antigen tests, the spokesperson indicated that the mass testing will also target supermarket and shop employees. Several units of the Police Force, namely the Special Mobile Force, the National Coast Guard as well as Prisons' staff will be screened.

Mauritius, Dr Joomaye pointed out, took delivery of the rapid tests last Thursday from South Korea, a country being viewed as an example since it has successfully dealt with the spread of Covid-19, and has been the first country to launch rapid testing.

Several people, highlighted the spokesperson, have been trained over the weekend to conduct the rapid testing and a total of 50 teams will be involved for these mass screenings. The capacity of these screenings will be increased to reach 8000 daily over the coming days, he added.

Moreover, Dr Joomaye invited all news agencies to share, with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the names of their reporters and photographers who were on field during the confinement period so that necessary actions can be initiated for their screenings.

With regard to protective masks, he indicated that two types of protective masks are currently available on the market. These masks are mainly imported from a number of countries and the latest deliveries which have arrived from China are manufactured according to the norms set by the World Health Organization and the European Union. In addition, local industries are manufacturing fabric-based masks which are being sent to France for certification and are produced as per international norms, he recalled.

Wednesday, 29 April 2020.

Latest figures:

· Two hundred and eighty-four PCR tests were carried out today

· Active cases stand at 20 with three patients who have left for treatment abroad

· A total of 19 039 PCR tests have been conducted as at date

· Confirmed cases stand at 334

· Nine deaths have been recorded as at now

· The number of successfully treated patients is 302

· Three additional patients recovered and were discharged yesterday

· Twenty-nine passengers as well as 190 health personnel are under quarantine across the four quarantine centres

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris