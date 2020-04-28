Malawi: Lafarge Donate Hand Sanitisers to Queen's Hospitals

Lafarge Cement Malawi has joined the country in the fight against coronavirus pandemic through donation of liquid soap and hand sanitizer to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

QECH administrator Ngwira and Lafarge Cement Company CEO with the donated liquid soap and hand sanitisers

The company on Saturday presented 200 bottles of liquid soap and 200 bottles of hand sanitizer valued at K750, 000.

Lafarge Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Ndugwa said since regular hand-washing and sanitization form the first line of defence in the prevention of transmission of the virus, they decided to donate the liquid soap and hand sanitizer.

"As a central hospital, we are aware that the referral facility is expected to be a key medical service provider in managing the pandemic, hence it is required to have sufficient materials like what we have donated to mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus within the hospital.

"We hope that this gesture will in its small way help the hospital reduce the risk that this pandemic presents and also support some of the government's efforts to fight the pandemic," said Ndugwa.

He observed that QECH has rendered health needs of Blantyre City and surrounding districts for many years.

"As Lafarge, we thought it was important to take part and reach out to the hospital considering the role it plays in serving people, including those from Lafarge," he added.

QECH Administrator, Gibson Ngwira commended Lafarge Cement Company for the gesture, saying it would go a long way in enhancing health service delivery.

"Our medical staff are always up and running helping different patients coming from all corners of the region, hence the need for this first line of defence of keeping our hands clean to be observed," said Ngwira.

However, Ngwira pleaded with other well-wishers to come forward with support considering that the hospital is in dire need of various personal protective equipment to effectively deal with coronavirus.

