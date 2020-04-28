Zimbabwe: UN Injects U.S.$4 Million to Prop Up Zim Fight Against COVID-19

The funds will be used to procure personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, sanitisers, cleaning materials and gowns for frontline staff in the fight against Covid-19 across the country.

"Due to the infectious nature of Covid-19, it is critical that our frontline health workers are protected and feel safe to provide the best care for patients," said UN Development Programme Zimbabwe representative, Georges van Montfort.

"We are making all efforts for speedy delivery of the equipment.

"However, due to increased global demand and the strain on freight and logistics services, deliveries will be staggered, some expected to arrive in 2-3 weeks, others anticipated by the end of May 2020."

Zimbabwe, like all many other countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, is facing a dire shortage of basic protective clothing.

Doctors have threatened to down tools if government did not ensure their health was prioritised during their current fight against the global health hazard.

The country has confirmed 31 positive cases of the disease so far out of 6 395 tests done since the virus was discovered locally.

Five have since recovered while four have succumbed to the disease.