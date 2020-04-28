Liberia: COVID-19 Worsens Humanitarian Needs in Liberia

Monrovia — The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) says disabled and vulnerable citizens remain at high risk to contract the coronavirus if their necessary needs, especially food, are not provided them.

According to the Communication Engagement and Accountability Coordinator of the LNRCS, the devastating impacts of COVID-19 is felt everywhere, but the most vulnerable people are at especially high risk.

Madam Maryann Swope made these comments when she presented food and anti-coronavirus materials to the United Blind Association (UBA) in Barnersville, outside Monrovia on Monday, April 27 on behalf of the LNRCS.

She maintained that the coronavirus is not just a global health crisis is having a deep impact on the community, but the pandemic also touches every aspect by creating socio-economic hardship and further worsening existing humanitarian needs.

"People with special needs including people with disabilities and other vulnerabilities are already struggling and could be at even greater risk if nothing is done to address their pressing needs. Many people might face severe food problems on top of protecting livelihoods and family income".

According to her, the pressing needs of vulnerable Liberians cannot be ignored especially at a time humanitarian aid delivery to the community is more critical and urgent.

She stated that though the LNRCS is promoting hand washing and best hygiene practices, educating the public about the virus, sharing prevention information, helping to prevent misinformation, and reducing rumors and panic, the humanitarian organization is also prioritizing and critically looking at other needs including food distribution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Food is a necessity, as absolutely essential in terms of life-saving and our major concern is to support and bring relief to people least able to access food and most impacted by loss of income and support".

Madam Swope noted that the outbreak of Covid-19 is "unprecedented", and as such, new measures, behavior and practices must be adapted to combat against the virus.

She added that citizens should remain confidence and resilience to working together to defeat Covid-19.

Speaking further, the LNRCS' official used the occasion to express gratitude on behalf of the humanitarian organization, to the Lebanese and Indian communities in Liberia for their immense contributions which enabled the organization to reach out to vulnerable citizens, not only to share prevention messages, but to also deliver food and essential non-food items to them.

Under this support, Madam Swope pointed out, that about 352 people with special needs including persons with disabilities, and orphans from seven institutions in Liberia will benefit from the gesture.

She named the beneficiaries as the Deaf and Dumb School, Khantan Children Village, Hope in God Orphanage, United Blind Association and the Peter Sayklon Orphanage in Montserrado and Margibi counties respectively.

Food and assorted items donated to the beneficiaries included: rice, vegetable oil, toothpaste, hygiene pads, bath soap, clora, jerry cans and buckets.

Madam Swope, however, expressed the hope that the LNRCS' support to the vulnerable groups will make a positive difference and affect the families.