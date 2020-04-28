Rwanda: Nyamvumba Dropped From Cabinet

President Paul Kagame has dropped General Patrick Nyamvumba, the Minister for Internal Security from Cabinet, a statement signed by the Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has said.

Nyamvumba's removal from office was attributed to an ongoing investigation on matters of accountability.

Henceforth, Nyamvumba will be reporting to the Rwanda Defense Forces until further decisions are taken.

Previously, Nyamvumba was serving as the Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force before a shakeup in the top military brass in November 2019 whereby General Jean Bosco Kazura replaced him.

Nyamvumba is the 5th Minister to be dropped from Cabinet this year so far in the footsteps of Dr. Diane Gashumba (Former Minister of Health), Evode Uwizeyimana (Former Minister of State in charge of Constitutional and Legal Affairs).

Others who have stepped been relieved of duties this year include Isaac Munyakazi (Minister of State in charge of Primary and Secondary Education) and Olivier Nduhungirehe, (former Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in charge of East African Community).