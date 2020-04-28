Rwanda: Nyamvumba Dropped From Cabinet

27 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

President Paul Kagame has dropped General Patrick Nyamvumba, the Minister for Internal Security from Cabinet, a statement signed by the Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has said.

Nyamvumba's removal from office was attributed to an ongoing investigation on matters of accountability.

Henceforth, Nyamvumba will be reporting to the Rwanda Defense Forces until further decisions are taken.

Previously, Nyamvumba was serving as the Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force before a shakeup in the top military brass in November 2019 whereby General Jean Bosco Kazura replaced him.

Nyamvumba is the 5th Minister to be dropped from Cabinet this year so far in the footsteps of Dr. Diane Gashumba (Former Minister of Health), Evode Uwizeyimana (Former Minister of State in charge of Constitutional and Legal Affairs).

Others who have stepped been relieved of duties this year include Isaac Munyakazi (Minister of State in charge of Primary and Secondary Education) and Olivier Nduhungirehe, (former Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in charge of East African Community).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.