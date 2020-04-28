Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Council, Police in Water Cannon City Disinfection Exercise

The Kwekwe City Council has partnered the Zimbabwe Republic Police on a city disinfection exercise against Covid-19.

Authorities last week disinfected the Central Business District using police water cannons, often used to disperse violent demonstrations.

According to Kwekwe Mayor Angeline Kasipo, the disinfection of residential areas is set to commence this week.

"We only managed to fumigate the Central Business District. We are hoping to move to the residential areas this week.

"Some of the disinfectants we used were donated through the district taskforce," Kasipo told NewZimbabwe.com weekend.

Neighbouring Redcliff Municipality, in partnership with some of its key corporate partners including Sheasham Investments, also embarked on a programme to disinfect residential areas.

"We are fumigating high density areas in line with the precautionary measures for Covid-19," Redcliff Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva said in an interview.

"We find it necessary to fumigate all our high-density hotspot areas so as to reduce the spread of the virus."

Meanwhile, Kwekwe District Covid-19 taskforce last week issued a statement indicating that the scourge was now at its community transmission phase.

"The Coronavirus is now at the community transmission phase. It means that there are unknown infected persons within our neighbourhoods that are now infecting other people. They have the infection but not showing clinical symptoms.

"As we go forward, we must now consider everyone around us as already infected.

"The concept now must be your daily guide thoughts on how to protect yourself and anybody outside your household especially neighbours," read the statement.