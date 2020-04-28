Rwanda Exceeds 200 COVID-19 Cases

Rwanda's confirmed COVID 19 cases now stand at 207 after 16 new cases were recorded on Monday, April 27.

The new cases were diagnosed from 1,214 cases samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

The country hasn't recorded any fatalities and 93 people have so far recovered which means the active cases are 114.

The surge in numbers is attributed to a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants.

No patient is in critical condition. They are all stable and being treated from particular treatment and isolation centers.

It has been 43 days since Rwanda started battling COVID-19. Various preventive measures have been put in place including a countrywide lockdown that was imposed on March 21st, obligatory wearing of masks while in public and staying at home.

The lockdown is expected to run up until April 30th. Different strategies have been put in place to support the public to confront the pandemic.

Among them is a recently-launched platform that eases access to movements, a toll free to call regarding COVID-19 information, to mention but a few.