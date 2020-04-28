Tunisia: COVID-19 - 18 More Cases Test Positive On April 26, 2020, 967 Contaminations

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Public Health announced on Monday that as of April 26, 2020, 18 more confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in addition to 28 other positive cases among the old confirmed cases out of 263 tests performed, including 63 tests in the follow-up of former patients.

The number of contaminations thus amounts to 967 out of a total of 21,081 tests performed.

The cases of contamination by the virus are distributed as follows: Tunis (209), Ariana (95), Ben Arous (93), Manouba (39), Nabeul (12), Zaghouan (4), Bizerte (22), Beja (3), Jendouba (1), Le Kef (6), Siliana (3), Sousse (82), Monastir (37), Mahdia (16), Sfax (36), Kairouan (6), Kasserine (8), Sidi Bouzid (5), Gabes (22), Médenine (87), Tataouine (35), Gafsa (43), Tozeur (5) and Kebili (98).

The ministry also specified that 279 patients are in the process of recovery and 18 others are currently admitted to the resuscitation units.

The number of patients currently hospitalised (not including those admitted to resuscitation units) is 78.

The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 was 39, distributed as follows: Tunis (6), Ariana (5), Ben Arous (4), La Manouba (5), Nabeul (1), Bizerte (1), Le Kef (1), Sousse (5), Mahdia (1), Sfax (5), Sidi Bouzid (1), Médenine (3) and Tataouine (1).

The ministry has also said that laboratory tests are mainly carried out for people suspected of having contracted the virus and those who have contacted the confirmed cases.

The Ministry thus urged citizens to fully respect the law and to take measures of sanitary isolation and general lockdown in all regions of the country, to limit the spread of the virus.