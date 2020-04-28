Tunisia: National COVID-19 Monitoring Authority Recommends Optimising Preventive and Sanitary Measures in Markets

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, on Monday in Dar Dhiafa in Carthage, chaired the periodic meeting of the National COVID-19 Monitoring Authority, which recommended optimising preventive and sanitary measures in markets, avoiding congestion and mobilising municipalities, media and civil society to support the State's efforts in this direction.

At the meeting, the members of the Authority reviewed the conclusions of the scientific committee in charge of monitoring spread of coronavirus, highlighting the declining rate of infection in many regions stressing the need for further vigilance, given that some governorates still represented an epidemic risk that required vigilance and adaptation of appropriate measures.

A report on the measures proposed as part of the national strategy for the period of targeted health lockdown was also presented to the members of the National COVID-19 Monitoring Authority by the relevant ministerial commission.

Fakhfakh had announced on April 19 the extension of the general health lockdown until May 3 and the introduction of targeted lockdown from May 4.

The meeting also focused on market supply indicators during the first days of Ramadan in the different regions.

In this respect, Fakhfakh stressed the importance of strengthening coordination between all parties concerned to ensure sufficient market supply, control prices and support efforts to control distribution channels.

He also stressed the need to support vulnerable and low-income groups, to continue the solidarity momentum in this exceptional situation and to give due importance to the social situation.

The Scientific committee in charge of monitoring spread of coronavirus held today Monday its periodic meeting during which a presentation on the evolution of the sanitary and epidemic situation was made.

According to the latest available data, Tunisia has, until April 25, 2020, some 949 people infected with COVID-19, including 216 are recovering and 38 deaths.

The announcement of the first case of contamination was on March 2, 2020. The first death due to the coronavirus was announced on March 19, 2020.