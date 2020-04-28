South Africa: Revealed - Charges of Serious Environmental Offences By Eskom

28 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Yelland

It appears that false and misleading information was allegedly submitted by Eskom to the DEFF Directorate: Air Quality Management.

Shocking charges against Eskom in respect of serious environmental offences at Kendal power station have come to light following an application for information made by the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA).

The charges against Eskom are made in a so-called Compliance Notice issued on 10 December 2019 in terms of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF), headed by Barbara Creecy.

The charges concern the alleged failure of Eskom's Kendal power station to comply with the provisions of the law since 2015 in respect of its particulate emissions into the atmosphere. The PAIA application by CER on 3 February 2020 requested a copy of the Compliance Notice, as well as a range of other documents relating to maintenance and decommissioning plans at Kendal and other Eskom coal-fired power stations.

The Compliance Notice issued by DEFF demands that Eskom shut down two 600 MW generator units (Units 1 and 5) at Kendal power station within 30 days until further notice. Furthermore, the notice...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

