Namibia: Walvis Bay Food Recipients Reject Maize Meal Donation

27 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

Food donations by the Municipality of Walvis Bay to vulnerable and homeless people and also informal traders were received with mixed feelings on Sunday.

While most of the residents of the harbour town who received donated food, which included big bags of maize meal, were overjoyed, some complained that they expected something like macaroni or rice, as they do not eat maize.

Some residents were also heard complaining that they wasted their time showing up for the donations.

Before the handover, Erongo regional governor Neville Andre urged community members to be grateful about the efforts made by the government, local and constituency councillors and the private sector, who he said were trying their best.

"The little that the government and private sector are giving should be appreciated. The 750 [Namibia dollars income grants] and food are needed by all. There are many people, and government is trying, along with other stakeholders. Let's develop a culture of working together and also sharing with others.

"Some are living two in one house, while others are more than five. We need to share. We are here for you but we need your support," said Andre.

Walvis Bay mayor Immanuel Wilfried expressed his disappointment towards the community members, saying people do not realise the crisis that the nation and the world at large are facing.

"I am appealing to our nation's people to be grateful. What we got is what we gave and more. If you feel that you do not need it, please allow us to help those that need," Wilfried said.

"We need to realise that we are in a crisis. We never had a crisis like this one before," he remarked.

"This is a time to be grateful and support each other. Some people eat out of dustbins, which is really bad. They really need food, but they have not reached the distribution list yet."

Wilfried also noted he was aware of some residents who have been selling food that they received from donors to other community members, to buy drugs and alcohol.

He urged community members to think about the weeks to come, when they will need to eat.

