Kenya: Churchill Responds to Accusations of Not Paying Comedians

27 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki, better known by his stage name Churchill, has been the talk on Twitter following accusations that he does not pay comedians.

The accusations have been made by controversial blogger Robert Alai.

"Anyone who talks to Dan Ndambuki aka Churchill, tell him to pay the comedians. NTV has fully paid him, but because he lives a careless debt with poor financial management, comedians who provide him with content have not been paid since November 2019." Alai tweeted.

To this Churchill has responded with a Bible verse (John 8:32).

"One day, you will know the truth, and the truth shall set you free," Churchill tweeted.

One day you will know the truth... and the truth shall set you free..

- Churchill (@MwalimChurchill) April 26, 2020

His followers, however, asked the comedian to come out and explain the situation while others defended him.

"Tell us the real facts about the situation, or we take it as it is," Julius Tesh posted.

"Churchill is a bigger platform that has exposed many comedians for good. It also comes with self-initiative to grow your career (Churchill is a runway for one to take off). Those complaining, I suppose, are slow to grow & white-collar mentality," R.K. David commented.

"You are a public figure, and with such allegations, don't you think the public needs to know?" Big Meech wrote.

"Issue detailed information on the same," Generali Kiprotich said.

"I think you have already given them enough platform let them go out there and hustle," Nyarkisii commented.

"Jana, these bullies were discussing who they will land on next after Bahati. kumbe it was to be Churchill. These streets aren't safe anymore," Cheruiyot_RK posted.

"Where are the rest of the comedians to ascertain the claims, Kila mtu aseme anadai ngapi ngapi tumalize hii maneno. Churchill bado ako maweng," Rugeiya_Mek wrote.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.