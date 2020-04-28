Liberia: Red Cross Commences Food Distribution

The Liberia National Red Cross (LNRCS) says it has commenced the distribution of food and essential non-food items to people least able to access food and most impacted by loss of income and support in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

According to a press release dated 27 April, the Red Cross is targeting 352 people with special needs including people with disabilities and the orphans from seven institutions with the distribution of rice, vegetable oil, toothpaste, hygiene pad, bath soap, clora, jerry cann and hand washing buckets.

The targeted institutions include the deaf and dumb center in Virginia, Khantan Children Village in Brewesville, Hope in God orphanage in Barnesville, United Blind Association along the LPRC Road and the Peter Sayklon Orphanage in Kakata, among others.

According to the press release, the Coordinator of Community Engagement and Accountability Madam Mary-Anne Swope said the Coronavirus is having a deep impact on communities, creating socio-economic hardship and further worsening existing humanitarian needs.

Madam Swope said the most vulnerable people are already struggling and could be at even greater risk if nothing is done to address their pressing needs.According to her, the Red Cross' intervention is to make a positive difference, not only for the targeted group but also to affect their families.

She said while the Red Cross is promoting handwashing and best hygiene practices, and sharing prevention information, it is also prioritizing and critically looking at other needs including food distribution that are urgent and cannot be ignored.

The Red Cross believes food is a necessity and absolutely essential in terms of life-saving and its major concern is to support and ensure that lives are saved and communities protected.

The Red Cross said it is extremely grateful to the World Lebanese community in Liberia and the president of the Association of the Indian Community in Liberia, Mr. RohietSuji for the support, enabling it to reach out and deliver food and essential non-food items to people with special need.

