Liberia: Red Cross Commences Food Distribution

28 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia National Red Cross (LNRCS) says it has commenced the distribution of food and essential non-food items to people least able to access food and most impacted by loss of income and support in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

According to a press release dated 27 April, the Red Cross is targeting 352 people with special needs including people with disabilities and the orphans from seven institutions with the distribution of rice, vegetable oil, toothpaste, hygiene pad, bath soap, clora, jerry cann and hand washing buckets.

The targeted institutions include the deaf and dumb center in Virginia, Khantan Children Village in Brewesville, Hope in God orphanage in Barnesville, United Blind Association along the LPRC Road and the Peter Sayklon Orphanage in Kakata, among others.

According to the press release, the Coordinator of Community Engagement and Accountability Madam Mary-Anne Swope said the Coronavirus is having a deep impact on communities, creating socio-economic hardship and further worsening existing humanitarian needs.

Madam Swope said the most vulnerable people are already struggling and could be at even greater risk if nothing is done to address their pressing needs.According to her, the Red Cross' intervention is to make a positive difference, not only for the targeted group but also to affect their families.

She said while the Red Cross is promoting handwashing and best hygiene practices, and sharing prevention information, it is also prioritizing and critically looking at other needs including food distribution that are urgent and cannot be ignored.

The Red Cross believes food is a necessity and absolutely essential in terms of life-saving and its major concern is to support and ensure that lives are saved and communities protected.

The Red Cross said it is extremely grateful to the World Lebanese community in Liberia and the president of the Association of the Indian Community in Liberia, Mr. RohietSuji for the support, enabling it to reach out and deliver food and essential non-food items to people with special need.

-Press release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.