Liberia: U.S. Based Group Donates to Physical Challenge People

28 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

U.S.-based GEREENA SKILLS BUILDING INC, in collaboration with ANPPCAN LIBERIA and the LADY JUSTICE CENTER LIBERIA has distributed food items among groups with vulnerability in the country.

Two visually impaired groups along Somalia drive, a suburb of Monrovia and Kakata, Margibi County, respectively during the weekend benefited 10 bags of rice each, 10 gallons of oil each, several cartoons of bleach, soaps, tissues and hand washing containers, amongst others.

Presenting the items Saturday to the beneficiaries, Madam Miatta Y. Gray, Executive Director of Sister's Hand Liberia, indicated the donation was in response to concerns of partner organizations for people with vulnerability especially, in these times of lockdown.

"My organization called Sister's Hand Liberia, Hawa Metzger is one of our partners, she has done a lot for vulnerable people in Liberia, especially when it comes to women and girls, most times rape victims, she was in Liberia and had discussions with members of the United Blind Association of Liberia located at LPRC, Somalia driveand promised to help. So when this entire crisis started, she called me and decided to show concern. So this is how her organization and other partners decided to help these physically-challenge people in this little way"

According to Madam Gray, based on the commitment, GEREENA SKILLS BUILDING INC, ANPPCAN LIBERIA and LADY JUSTICE CENTER LIBERIA did everything possible through Sister's Hand Liberia to ensure the items reached the rightful beneficiaries.

"Even if it is one cup of rice, let them receive it, always is not the amount but the timing, so do not hold back because it is not a truck filled, sometimes the truck filled may come when the need is not really there."

She added that in these moments, the physically-challenged are in need the most, because according to Madam Gray, if the lockdown is affecting those who are physically well, what's more about the physically-challenge.

The Sister's Hand Liberia Executive Director urged organizations and humanitarians to help the vulnerable during this crisis because they have no means of helping themselves.

Receiving the items on behalf of the United Blind Association of Liberia,its president, Augustus Toby, commended the partners for their meaningful contributions.

According to Mr. Toby, blind people are the main vulnerable, adding "People are advised not to touch, but when we even decide to cross roads, someone will have to hold and cross us, which is a risk, so this donation is not small; it is big in the eyes of God, so we want to express our appreciation to you and the partners."

Members of the United Blind Association of Liberia at the same time pointed to lack of safe drinking water, poor sanitation and lack of electricity, including leakage of the entire building hosting them, among many other harsh conditions they are faced with.

