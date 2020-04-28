Liberia: COVID-19 Fight Intensifies in Doe Community

A community- based organization, Patriot Avenue joins the fight against the novel coronavirus with a hands washing campaign at various entrances into Doe Community, a slump environment in the densely populated Claratown community on Bushrod Island, Monrovia.

Doe Community is part of Electoral District#14 in Montserrado County.

The chairman of Patriot Avenue, Christopher Zawu, says the organization has set up huge barrels of chlorinated water for residents going in and out to consistently wash their hands to prevent spread of the virus in the community.

The initiative kicked off on Sunday, 26 April to ensure community dwellers and people passing through the community with vehicles and motorcycles are stopped to wash their hands before entering the community.

He adds this is the first initiative by the organization, founded recently with members' contribution to undertake the exercise of protecting Doe Community against COVID-19 thru encouraging residents to observe all health protocols.

He says besides, some prominent residents of the community contributed to purchase necessary disinfectants and bleach to maintain the barrels at the various entrance points in the community for residents to continue washing their hands until Coronavirus is defeated.

Chairman Zawu stresses the fight against COVID-19 is a collective effort, noting that the number of positive cases is increasing daily and every community dweller should be vigilant in the fight that should not politicized.

He says the organization is prepared to champion awareness on social distancing, wearing of masks and hands washing in every quarter of Doe Community so that community dwellers would adhere to health regulations accordingly.

Editing by Jonathan Browne