Tanzania: China Tanzania Friendship Midwife Great Grassroots' Co-Existence

IT is not necessarily true that majority of the present generations in China and Tanzania were there in 1964 when the two countries set up diplomatic ties.

The Asian country supported the latter's liberation struggle and helped it construct major infrastructure projects, and hence may not know the history and maintain the friendship down the grassroots.

To reinforce this in 2013, Xi Jinping paid his first visit as president to the African country, where he said that China and Tanzania are reliable friends and sincere partners, adding: "In the nearly five decades since we established diplomatic relations.

We have built up trust and constantly supported each other. Our political, economic and cultural cooperation has yielded fruitful achievements."

A live testimony of the friendship every generation knows in both countries is the 1,860 km Tanzam Railway, also known as the Tazara financed and built by China in the 1970s.

This has been a boom in tourism, mining and agriculture along the railway. "69 Chinese experts and workers died while building the railway, and they were buried in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The youngest of them was 24 years old. These Chinese experts and workers annotate the great spirit of internationalism with their lives.

Their names will never be forgotten in the hearts of the Chinese people, also by the Tanzanian and Zambian friends."

To shed more light in the friendship, in the 1970s China sent experts, specialists and about 15,000 workers to build the Tazara, which gave Zambia, and other landlocked countries, access to the Indian Ocean, when some countries had declined to fund the project, deeming it financially unviable, only for China in that time to fulfill its promise to help construct it.

Recalling the memory as a Chinese student (my name Li Guaiqiong) I first came to Tanzania as a volunteer to teach Chinese language.

Then I loved the country and motivated to apply to become a PhD student at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

However, before that in 2017 while still in China, one of my teachers told me it is better to choose an African country with better friendly relations with us, what came into mind was Tanzania.

I think there were two main reasons: The first reason is that, at that time, like many Chinese people, I did not know much about Africa with its many countries, but I could only name it because it was in the lips of many people in the streets.

The second reason is that I remembered the history of the Sino-Tanzanian friendship from the history textbook at my middle school.

The textbook also contained a portrait of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. He has such a kind face, just like anyone's grandfather.

So I thought, if a country has such a founding father, its citizens must be kind as well.

My teachers, friends and parents expressed concern when they heard that I was going to Africa.

They had never been to Africa, and have little knowledge about Africa. The information they had was limited to the hot climate, poverty and a flood of diseases.

But with the revolution of the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese people now have more and more comprehensive knowledge of African countries.

In September 2017 with a disturbed heart, I finally came to Tanzania and started my life here. It has been more than two years.

I was slowly getting to know this beautiful country by the Indian Ocean. At the beginning, I was a stranger to this country, but now I regard it as my second home. There is no extreme heat here as I imagined.

The biggest economical city, Dar es Salaam, is on the Coast, where people can enjoy enough sea breeze. Many inland provinces have a cooler climate due to high altitude.

Speaking of poverty, because Tanzania is still in the process of development, what I see is that although many people do not have much money, they work hard to maintain their livelihood every day.

They always maintain an optimistic attitude and enjoy a peaceful life. Although the medical institutions here are not very advanced, they already have their own treatment to diseases like malaria, and it is effective.

Seeing is believing, and after seeing the real Tanzania with my own eyes, I let my guard down.

I began to integrate into Tanzanian life by communicating with classmates, teachers, and getting more Tanzanian friends.

The key to adapt to the life of a new place is having friends to help you. I want to thank my Tanzanian friends who have given me a hand. I still remember the first time I took a bus to the National Library at Posta.

I asked for directions from a Tanzania girl who was about to take a bus there. She spent ten minutes to walk me to the library.

I cannot forget the times I played volleyball with some teachers at the University of Dar es Salaam. At the end of the game, it was usually getting dark.

After getting to know that I had concerns about my safety walking home alone, they offered to take turns driving me home.

I cannot forget, while I was teaching Chinese at UDSM, my students brought me home-cooked dishes as gifts.

I cannot forget there was one time I saw a peddler selling fresh mangoes on the roadside.

I picked mangoes but realised that I had forgotten to bring money.

The peddler said that I could take the mangoes, and bring money to him the next day, because he will still be there. Honestly, it feels great to be trusted by a stranger.

I cannot forget the time when my Tanzanian friend a Sebastian invited me to his home to celebrate Christmas with his family.

We danced and had barbecue. I cannot forget the time I went to Morogoro.

My friend Nasra invited me to have lunch at her home, and she took hours to prepare delicious food for me.

I cannot forget the time I went to watch a football game at the Tanzania National Stadium with Ishe and became a fun of Simba.

There are so many lovely stories which occurred during my stay in Tanzania, and it is impossible to share them all at once.

I am always moved to tears when I recall them. I shared my story with my Chinese friends and asked them why I was treated so well here.

They said, "Because you treat them as true friends, so they treat you the same way."

The Writer, Li Guaiqiong is a Chinese student studying at the University of Dar es Salaam.