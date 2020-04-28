Liberia: Rfi Identifies With 4 Orphanages

Revival Fellowship International (RFI) a Liberian faith based organization with headquarters in the United States has donated assorted food items and disinfectants to four (4) orphanages across Montserrado County, including the Monrovia suburb of Gardnersville along Somalia Drive.

The organization said the donation came at a time when the novel Corona virus is hampering economic activities thereby creating serious hardship for citizens, including pregnant women, baby mothers and orphans in the country.

Making the donation at Calvary Mission home, Monrovia Training Academy, Ishallah, and the IYE Children orphanages in Johnsonville and Kebbah community, respectively over the weekend, the President RFI Liberia, Apostle Richard R. Cole said, the USA chapter of the organization thought it prudent to identify with underprivileged kids with relief food items, and anti-Coronavirus materials to help them fight the virus.

Items donated by RFI to the four orphanages include rice, oil, soap, clorox, and faucet buckets, among others.

Apostle Cole noted that considering the nature of the pandemic, which has resulted to lockdown by the government, many families are encountering difficulties and orphanages are among the most vulnerable so his organization's intervention is to bring some relief by providing them some food during the crisis.

He said the gesture is also to buttress national government's response efforts in the fight against the virus and to help kick it out of Liberia and the world at large.

He added that at this time when government has instituted several preventive measures, including stay- at-home, RFI through thought to bring relief to the less fortunate.

"Our work at RFI is to help by making prominent people to become ministers of the gospel, we work with churches; we are currently working with the Group of 77; these are things that we are involved with", Apostle Cole explained.

At the same time he cautioned Liberians, especially those that are still in denial about the existence of the virus, to accept the reality that coronaviru is real, and that government is not responsible for it coming to Liberia as being widely speculated by the public.

Receiving the donation, the proprietress of the Ishallah orphanage home, Mother Esther Barr, and the proprietor of the Calvary Mission orphanage, Apostle Alexander Stemn both thanked RFI for the speedy intervention, which they described as timely.

Apostle Stemn said this is a difficult time in the lives of people with disabilities, orphanages and Liberia at large, saying, the donation came at a time that the township is overwhelmed with numerous appeals for support.

According to him, though he is interested in getting sanitary materials for the home, it's also important that food and other items needed for the children's upkeep be considered, and noted that this is a beginning of forging a big partnership with RFI.