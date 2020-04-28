Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Nzenza On Second-Hand Clothes

28 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe's textile and leather industry has been under siege from an influx of second-hand clothes, shoes and leather products that forced some players in the sector to close down.

The Government's policy on second hand clothing has not changed and relevant ministries are meeting this week to map the way forward to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Selling used clothes has become a viable source of livelihood for many in Zimbabweans but the outbreak of Covid-19 if forcing the Government to be more stringent.

In an interview yesterday, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza said that the Government policy on second hand clothing has not changed.

"The Government does not allow second hand clothing from anywhere. What is already in the country comes in illegally.

"We have to promote the local manufacturing of our own clothing industry rather than dwell on other people's throwaways," Dr Nzenza said.

Turning to the fight against Covid-19, Minister Nzenza said she is meeting with other relevant ministries this week, to put measures in place to curb the importation of second hand clothing.

"We are meeting this week with the relevant ministries to come up with a way forward," she said.

In Harare's CBD, second-hand clothese are sold at Charge Office, Copacabana, Market Square, Mupedzanhamo among other areas.

Areas surrounding Mbare Musika and some residential areas have been turned into open air second-hand clothes flea market.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

