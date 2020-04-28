Africa: Food for Thought - Virus Reminds Us of Growing Problem

analysis

Either we find another planet to accommodate our ever-increasing needs or we change our relationship with planet Earth

The old lady who lived in a shoe, as we know from nursery rhymes, had so many children she didn't know what to do.

It's a lesson that comes to mind as Covid-19 throws into stark relief just how central food is to our lives and the stability of our society.

Not since World War II has our global society been so focused on ensuring we have enough to eat.

As the pandemic has spread, governments have put a range of lockdown mechanisms in place, with health care, public safety and food security at the centre.The pre-lockdown stockpiling, which emptied supermarket shelves, sparking panic and pandemonium, demonstrated our new-found appreciation for the importance of food.

Fortunately, in South Africa, food supply chains have proven robust and resilient. Generally, we're able to get essentials. Of course, this is only true for those able to earn an income during lockdown.

Millions are not in this privileged position and for them, income options are running out. Many now fear starvation. They include the unemployed, those unable to work in the informal sectors and those not...