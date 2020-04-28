Botswana: Big 5 Chobe Lodge Submerged

27 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thamani Shabani

Kazungula — Big 5 Chobe Lodge in Kazungula has been badly affected by the rising waters from the Chobe/Zambezi Rivers that recently received heavy down pours on the Angola and Zambia sides.

Affected areas include 20 rooms, kitchen, bar area, reception, restaurant as well as offices.

In an interview, assistant human resource manager. Mr Gaone Mabotseng said although the lodge was currently submerged under water, the 17 newly employed nurses accommodated at the lodge were safe.

Mr Mabotseng explained that the nurses, who were recently deployed to the Chobe District and were still struggling to get accommodation, will be accommodated at the lodge for a period of three months or until further notice.

The nurses were initially accommodated at Nkanga Lodge, but the Ministry of Health and Wellness could not afford the hotel expense, thus Big 5 Chobe Lodge came to their rescue.

One of the nurses, Ms Lebogang Modisagaarekwe from Tlokweng said she was happy with her stay at Big 5 Chobe Lodge despite part of the lodge being covered by the waters.

She said they had been provided with all the necessary mosquito repellants as well as mosquito nets in their rooms.

Big 5 Chobe Lodge is one of the lodges which recently accommodated people who were put under a 14-day mandatory quarantine to help government fight the coronavirus outbreak, which is threatening humankind.

Source: BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.