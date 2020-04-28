Botswana: Big 5 Chobe Lodge Submerged

Kazungula — Big 5 Chobe Lodge in Kazungula has been badly affected by the rising waters from the Chobe/Zambezi Rivers that recently received heavy down pours on the Angola and Zambia sides.

Affected areas include 20 rooms, kitchen, bar area, reception, restaurant as well as offices.

In an interview, assistant human resource manager. Mr Gaone Mabotseng said although the lodge was currently submerged under water, the 17 newly employed nurses accommodated at the lodge were safe.

Mr Mabotseng explained that the nurses, who were recently deployed to the Chobe District and were still struggling to get accommodation, will be accommodated at the lodge for a period of three months or until further notice.

The nurses were initially accommodated at Nkanga Lodge, but the Ministry of Health and Wellness could not afford the hotel expense, thus Big 5 Chobe Lodge came to their rescue.

One of the nurses, Ms Lebogang Modisagaarekwe from Tlokweng said she was happy with her stay at Big 5 Chobe Lodge despite part of the lodge being covered by the waters.

She said they had been provided with all the necessary mosquito repellants as well as mosquito nets in their rooms.

Big 5 Chobe Lodge is one of the lodges which recently accommodated people who were put under a 14-day mandatory quarantine to help government fight the coronavirus outbreak, which is threatening humankind.

Source: BOPA