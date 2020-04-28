Swaziland: Army, Police Close Down Swaziland's Main Commercial City in Bid to Halt Coronavirus Spread

27 April 2020
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

The army and police have closed down Manzini, the main commercial city in Swaziland (eSwatini), setting up road blocks, forcing people to be screened for coronavirus and arresting people on the streets for loitering.

The lockdown started on Monday (27 April 2020) and is expected to last at least two weeks. About 110,000 people live in the city and about 355,000 of the kingdom's 1.3 million population live in the Manzini region.

The clampdown was spearheaded by the Swazi National Commissioner of Police William Dlamini. He said he had the support of the army and the correctional services (prison guards).

The whole of Swaziland has been under partial lockdown since 27 March 2020 in a fight against coronavirus (COVID-19). So far only one death from the virus has been reported and 59 people have tested positive. Of that number, 38 are from the Manzini region.

Dlamini told a press briefing the security services would set up roadblocks. He said this meant movements of people within Manzini and those coming to Manzini would be restricted. 'If your reason of travelling is not valid, you will be requested to turn back,' he said.

He added the security services would be across the kingdom increasing visibility to ensure that the public complied. Dlamini said, 'We will warn and arrest on the spot everyone who does not adhere to the regulations.'

He said the three security services would visit business outlets to ensure that those prohibited from operating were closed and those allowed to open fully complied with guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

He added people found on the streets for no particular reason would be arrested for loitering.

The police are also to work with the Ministry of Health in screening people at roadblocks. If a person is found to have a high temperature they would be tested for COVID-19 and if positive put into isolation.

New regulations also began on Monday restricting travel across the kingdom, ruled by King Mswati III as an absolute monarch. People need written permission to travel between towns and cities.

The King himself has not been seen in public since last month.

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Swazi Media

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.