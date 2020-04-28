Algeria: Coronavirus - No Blank School Year As Curricula Implementation Progressed Well Before Lockdown

Algiers — Minister of National Education Mohamed Ouadjaout said, Monday in Algiers, that there would be no blank year for the school year 2019/2020, as the implementation of the curricula has been progressing well until last March 12, date of the beginning of the enforcement of the Covid-19 preventive measures.

"We cannot speak of a blank year, as the educational curricula progressed well until March 12 and as the third trimester lasts 4 weeks at most," the Minister told a consultation meeting with parents' associations on the organization of the remaining of the 2019/2020 school year.

The minister said that the meeting is of paramount importance, as it reflects the close collaboration with student associations.

In this context, Ouadjaout proposed to "reduce the duration of the third trimester which lasts according to the supervisory ministry for three to four weeks. Such a proposal will allow resuming classes and conducting educational evaluation, based on the learning adjustment system."

It will also set the deadline beyond which it is impossible to resume classes, if lockdown measures are extended.

On Wednesday, the minister will meet with the education union's representatives.