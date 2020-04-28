Kenya: KRU Reverse Decision to Cancel Leagues

27 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has reversed its earlier decision to cancel the entire 2019-20 15s season because of fears that the coronavirus pandemic would stretch for longer and throw the calendar into disarray.

The Union had made the decision on March 13 in a statement from the Honorary Secretary Ian Mugambi who announced that all fixtures across the Kenya Cup, KRU Championship, KRU Nationwide and the Eric Shirley Shield competitions had been cancelled.

However, clubs petitioned the decision saying it had been taken without consultations and the Union has now been bent to reverse the decision.

"Following further consultations with clubs over the past one week regarding cancellation of the KRU calendar for the 2019/2020 season, the KRU is persuaded that stakeholders prefer a scenario where the season comes to a conclusion once the COVID-19 situation and its various restrictions ease,"Mugambi said in his statement on Monday evening.

It added; "KRU and Clubs have thus agreed to form a consultative committee to develop various scenarios and timelines under which the season can be concluded all factors considered."

Under KRU's decision to cancel the league, the status quo had been retained with no promotion or relegation and no champion as well.

Strathmore University felt hard by the decision especially after leading the Championship unbeaten as they sought a quick return to the Kenya Cup.

In the top tier Kabras and KCB had already booked slots to the semi finals of the play-offs while the rest of the top six were headed for the pre-semi play-offs.

Kabras were looking to unseat KCB from the king's throne and were in good form this season with only one defeat from Homeboyz.

