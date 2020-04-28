Eritrea: Social Services Provision Institutions Put in Place in Anseba Region

27 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Keren — Several health and education services provision institutions are being put in place in Halhal, Asmat and Habero sub zones, Anseba region, report indicates.

According to Assistant Eng. Aron Mihreteab, head of projects at the department of Anseba region construction development, 24 million Nakfa investments has been made to construct additional class rooms in elementary schools in Halhal sub urban center, Era and Sheka-Wegret, Asmat Girgir administrative area, as well as in Mezret, Afayun, Habero Tsaeda, Kar'obel and Filfle administrative areas in Habero sub zone.

Moreover, 10 new schools and additional class rooms including six class rooms and a dormitory in Keren School for the Deaf as well as a new elementary school for citizens with intellectual and development disabilities are being constructed, Eng. Aron added.

Assistant Eng. Aron went on to say that several preschools are being constructed in Hawash administrative areas, Asmat sub zone, Kar'obel and Gerbet administrative areas in Habero sub zone and Kertset administrative areas, Halhal sub zone.

He further indicated that 7.5 million Nakfa worth health station that includes maternity rooms, OPD, pharmacy, laboratory and dormitories has been constructed in Kertset administrative area, Halhal sub zone and is ready for service.

Documents indicate that there are one health center and two health stations as well as a total of 34 educational institutions including two kindergartens, 8 community preschools, 10 elementary, 6 junior, and two high schools and 6 adult education centers in Halhal sub zone.

