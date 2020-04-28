Eritrea: Contribution By Nationals to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

27 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in various cities of Germany extended financial contribution to augment the National Fund to Fight COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the Eritrean community in Munich contributed 15 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Tubingen 15 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Stuttgart 16 thousand and 690 Euros, Eritreans in Filderstadt, Leinfelden-Echterdingen 5 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Goppningen 5 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Reutlingen 5 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Falingen 4 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Chris-Esslingen 3 thousand and 500 Euros, Eritrean community in Wipkingen 3 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Ulm 3 thousand Euros, 'Simur' association in Stuttgart 2 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Zuffenhausen 2 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Cologne 2 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Chris-Ludwigsburg 1 thousand and 500 Euros, friends in sport in Stuttgart 2 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Baden-Baden 2 thousand Euros, "Merhaba" women's cultural troupe in Stuttgart 1 thousand and 10 Euros, members of National Union of Eritrean Women in Dusseldorf 1 thousand and 100 Euros and Eritrean community in Giessen 500 Euros.

Likewise, PFDJ groups in Frankfurt contributed 10 thousand Euros, in Kaiser-Slautern 5 thousand and 500 Euros, in Nuremberg 3 thousand Euros, in Stuttgart 3 thousand Euros, in Manheim 2 thousand Euros, in Hamburg 1 thousand Euros and YPFDJ organization in Kaiser-Slautern 300 Euros.

The national committees in Manheim also contributed 3 thousand Euros, in Frankfurt 1 thousand Euros, and in Munich 500 Euros.

In related news, various groups in several cities in Germany contributed a total of 13 thousand and 490 Euros towards bolstering the National Fund to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.