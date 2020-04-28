Eritrea: Contribution By Nationals to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in various cities of Germany extended financial contribution to augment the National Fund to Fight COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the Eritrean community in Munich contributed 15 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Tubingen 15 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Stuttgart 16 thousand and 690 Euros, Eritreans in Filderstadt, Leinfelden-Echterdingen 5 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Goppningen 5 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Reutlingen 5 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Falingen 4 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Chris-Esslingen 3 thousand and 500 Euros, Eritrean community in Wipkingen 3 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Ulm 3 thousand Euros, 'Simur' association in Stuttgart 2 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Zuffenhausen 2 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Cologne 2 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Chris-Ludwigsburg 1 thousand and 500 Euros, friends in sport in Stuttgart 2 thousand Euros, Eritrean community in Baden-Baden 2 thousand Euros, "Merhaba" women's cultural troupe in Stuttgart 1 thousand and 10 Euros, members of National Union of Eritrean Women in Dusseldorf 1 thousand and 100 Euros and Eritrean community in Giessen 500 Euros.

Likewise, PFDJ groups in Frankfurt contributed 10 thousand Euros, in Kaiser-Slautern 5 thousand and 500 Euros, in Nuremberg 3 thousand Euros, in Stuttgart 3 thousand Euros, in Manheim 2 thousand Euros, in Hamburg 1 thousand Euros and YPFDJ organization in Kaiser-Slautern 300 Euros.

The national committees in Manheim also contributed 3 thousand Euros, in Frankfurt 1 thousand Euros, and in Munich 500 Euros.

In related news, various groups in several cities in Germany contributed a total of 13 thousand and 490 Euros towards bolstering the National Fund to fight COVID-19 pandemic.