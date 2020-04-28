Eritrea: More Financial and Material Contribution to Augment National Fund

Asmara — Nationals inside the country and abroad contributed over 10 million Nakfa, 130 thousand Euro and various material support to augment the COVID-19 National Fund, the Ministry of Health reported.

According to report from the Ministry of Health, employees of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications contributed one-month salary totaling 4 million 834 thousand and 243 Nakfa, workers of Eritrean Crops and Livestock Corporation 2 million and 501 thousand 200 Nakfa, permanent members of the NUEW 400 thousand Nakfa, cooperative association of employees of Eritrean Railway 10 thousand Nakfa, Der'a administrative area 24 thousand 850 Nakfa, Adi-Kanta administrative area 11 thousand Nakfa, Beale-Mariam Dkishehay cooperative association 10 thousand Nakfa, and Melake Ogbazgi iodated salt plant 5 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise, 'Meken' dairy products plant in Dekemhare contributed 10 thousand Nakfa, Kebal International Hotel 5 thousand Nakfa, Haineba administrative area- Adi Keyh sub zone 50 thousand 837 Nakfa, Sibraso water diversion scheme association 35 thousand Nakfa, May-Hutsa development committee 5 thousand Nakfa, Sembel Hawelti 5 thousand Nakfa, Haben driving school 5 thousand Nakfa, schools in South Westestern sub zone 10 thousand Nakfa, and Mohammed Abdulkader Kahsay mills 5 thousand Nakfa

In related news, several businesses have contributed tens of thousands Nakfa worth material and service support which among others Tesfay Micael Import Export contributed 119 thousand Nakfa worth material support, Dahlak PLC 114 thousand and 461 Nakfa worth, 'Perfect Alluminium' Plant 15 thousand 450 Nakfa, and Red Sea Leather Plant 75 thousand Nakfa worth material and service support.

Furthermore, several nationals and businesses have contributed financial, material support as well as discharge of rental fees amounting to 500 thousand Nakfa, the Ministry of Health reported.