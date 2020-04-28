Namibia: Osire Refugees Arrested On Cocaine Charge

Two refugees from the Osire refugee camp in Otjozondjupa were arrested at Swakopmund on Saturday after cocaine with a street market value of N$102 000 was allegedly found in their possession.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said in addition to 170 grams of suspected cocaine, N$2 320 in cash was also confiscated from the refugees.

He said the suspects had been given permission to visit Swakopmund and their visiting permits expired on 31 March.

All refugees registered at Osire - including those who are professional, settled and self-sustaining - need a permit to move around, according to the home affairs ministry.

The two arrested refugees, who are both Congolese and are aged 30 and 24, were due to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on charges of dealing in and possessing cocaine, and contravening the Namibia Refugees (Recognition and Control) Act by overstaying their visiting deadline of 31 March.