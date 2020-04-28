Namibia: Osire Refugees Arrested On Cocaine Charge

27 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

Two refugees from the Osire refugee camp in Otjozondjupa were arrested at Swakopmund on Saturday after cocaine with a street market value of N$102 000 was allegedly found in their possession.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said in addition to 170 grams of suspected cocaine, N$2 320 in cash was also confiscated from the refugees.

He said the suspects had been given permission to visit Swakopmund and their visiting permits expired on 31 March.

All refugees registered at Osire - including those who are professional, settled and self-sustaining - need a permit to move around, according to the home affairs ministry.

The two arrested refugees, who are both Congolese and are aged 30 and 24, were due to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on charges of dealing in and possessing cocaine, and contravening the Namibia Refugees (Recognition and Control) Act by overstaying their visiting deadline of 31 March.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.