Zambia: 'Do More to Save Companies'

The Ministry of Local Government should consider scrapping off or revising some of the business licences to save companies from collapsing as the country fights the COVID-19 downturn.

Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Chabuka Kawesha said Government was not doing enough to reduce the cost of doing business.

"The Ministry of Local Government must come out, they have been too quiet and we are not seeing their effectiveness in reducing the cost of doing business," Dr Kawesha said.

He said in an interview in Lusaka last week that there were a lot of taxes, trading and business licences under the Ministry of Local Government which were affecting businesses significantly.

Dr Kawesha said a lot of such taxes must be scrapped off, revised or merged to have sanity where local government costs were concerned.

