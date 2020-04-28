Zambia: 'Do More to Save Companies'

27 April 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Maimbolwa Mulikelela and Chatula Kangali

The Ministry of Local Government should consider scrapping off or revising some of the business licences to save companies from collapsing as the country fights the COVID-19 downturn.

Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Chabuka Kawesha said Government was not doing enough to reduce the cost of doing business.

"The Ministry of Local Government must come out, they have been too quiet and we are not seeing their effectiveness in reducing the cost of doing business," Dr Kawesha said.

He said in an interview in Lusaka last week that there were a lot of taxes, trading and business licences under the Ministry of Local Government which were affecting businesses significantly.

Dr Kawesha said a lot of such taxes must be scrapped off, revised or merged to have sanity where local government costs were concerned.

Read more

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.