Algeria: COVID-19 - Lockdown Measures Extended to May 14

Algiers — The lockdown measures to face the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) have been extended to May 14th as well as the other related preventive measures, the Prime Minister's office said Monday in a statement.

"In consultation with the scientific committee and the health authorities on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, after the approval of the president of the Republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defence, has extended, for an additional period of 15 days (from April 30 to May 14), the lockdown measures and the other relevant preventive measures," the statement said.

The government, "aware of the extra efforts that everyone has to make, reiterates its call for citizens to remain aware of the health, economic and social challenges of the Covid-19."

The government underlines "the risks incurred by those who do not comply with the enacted preventive measures, and stresses the need for citizens and shopkeepers to be vigilant and behave in a responsible way to enable our country to effectively fight Covid-19".