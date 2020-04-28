Namibia: Kandjii Nabbed for Bashing Income Grant Seeker

Arrested Swapo Katutura Central constituency councillor Ambrosius Kandjii, who on Friday was slammed with two counts, will today make his first appearance before the Katutura Magistrate court.

Kandjii, who spent the weekend at the police cells at Seeis, was arrested on Friday at about 22h10 after two complaints were registered against him. He is charged with malicious damage to property and assault.

According to Namibian Police Force spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, he was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a woman and pointing a firearm at her at his house in Katutura in Windhoek.

Shikwambi said the Swapo councillor was arrested after the woman opened a criminal case against him, claiming he punched her in the face and pointed a firearm at her.

According to a Nampa report, she went to his house to be registered for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) after her first application was rejected for being a taxpayer but she is no longer employed.

EIG is a once-off N$ 750 provision by government, offered to people who lost income or suffer hardship due to the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shikwambi said the councillor faces criminal charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm at someone, adding: "And it is a matter of gender-based violence, which is strongly not condoned in Namibia, especially from a community and political leader."

Shikwambi further revealed Kandjii faces additional charges of malicious damage to property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he earlier assaulted a man in Katutura and damaged his car.

The man opened a criminal case on 19 April 2020, but the councillor was not arrested at that time, said the deputy police commissioner.

Kandjii is a Swapo Member of Parliament in the National Council and he previously had run-ins with the law. Police investigations continue