Nigeria: COVID-19 - Fayemi Slashes Own, Deputy, Political Appointees' Salaries By 50%

28 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunje

Ado Ekiti — In view of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic to the economy of Ekiti State, Governor Kayode Fayemi has reduced the salaries of political appointees by 50 per cent.

Affected by this policy is the governor himself, his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, and other appointed members of his cabinet.

But the policy will not affect civil servants in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, on Tuesday.

The statement said: "Consequent upon the ravaging effects of the Covid-19 scourge, the global economy has been severely affected, with the depression affecting Nigeria as a nation and expectedly, our dear Ekiti State.

"As a responsive and responsible government, the Fayemi-led administration has taken stock of our financial situation, vis-a-vis our constantly decreasing receipts from the federation account, as well as our dwindling internally generated revenue (IGR), and has been forced to wake up to the current realities of our fiscal position.

"With promises made to the Ekiti people while seeking their mandate, coupled with the moral duty of improving their welfare, a time for making difficult decisions is at hand, and make them we must.

"In light of the foregoing, His Excellency, Governor John Kayode Fayemi has directed that salaries of all political appointees in the state, will be slashed by 50%, with immediate effect.

"Savings from this pay cut will be channelled into the execution, and completion of developmental projects in the state, as hitherto planned. The pay cut will affect the governor himself, the deputy governor, and all political appointees down the line. Salaries of civil servants will not be affected by this directive, and shall maintain status quo."

Olumilua said the sacrifice is for the welfare of the Ekiti people, which should take pre-eminence over and above all other considerations.

"Your patriotism, patience, and co-operation, is highly appreciated at all times," he said.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
