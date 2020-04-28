Zimbabwe: High Court Orders COVID-Updates to Be Translated in All 16 Languages

27 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The High Court has ordered the responsible ministries to provide daily updates on COVID-19 in all 16 languages recognised in the constitution through all available platforms for the benefit of every citizen in the country.

The order was issued last Friday by Justice Joseph Mafusire after an urgent chamber application by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Zimbabwe).

The judge ordered, with immediate effect, that the two ministries that is Ministry of Health and Care; Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services should publish and disseminate on all available platforms, the daily COVID-19 updates.

Justice Mafusire further ordered the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa to provide a list of all private and public COVID-19 testing and treatment centres available at national, provincial and district levels; the type and quantity of medical equipment they have; as well as details of how other well-wishers could assist in the fight against the diseases.

The judge also ordered the Ministry of Information to disseminate, on a regular basis, information about plans put in place both during and after lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

MISA-Zimbabwe issued a communiqué, urging government to comply with the court order.

To date the country has recorded 31 cases including four deaths and two recoveries.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.