Zimbabwe: From a Farm Boy to the Heart of Harare, a Tale of Weaving a Life From Baskets

Pretoria — Amid talk of a ' new republic'... 'new dispensation'... 'open for business' mantra, it is clear government is at pains to satisfy a growing number of job-seekers in the formal economy.

The majority of graduates churned out of universities and technikons find solace in the informal economy buying and selling goods in short supply. However some dig deeper and realise their hidden talents.

And it is in circumstances like these when all hope is lost and other avenues get to be explored.

At least this was true for Elijah Madziva(45) who was born and bred in the rural backwaters of Chivhu, Lancashire farms.

Just like any other child of his generation back in the village, Madziva had visions of a plush job in the city.

He would envision himself a doctor, policeman or even an aviator spending much of the time airborne. These were careers of choice, popular with his peers.

But as fate would have it, he found himself in the bowels of the Capital, Harare two decades ago where he developed an immense passion for decorative art.

He is making a living weaving a catalogue of hamper baskets, chairs, poultry nests and chests of drawers.

" I have 20 years now doing this job," he says.

" I do so many things like chairs, hamper baskets and chests of drawers," he says.

Madziva admits business is not all rosy everyday but on some good days it is brisk highlighting that turnover depends on the uniqueness of one's products.

" Yes, this kind of job is fruitful and one can survive on it depending on how passionate and how good you are in making the crafts", he says.

"I can sell an average of 100 or less pieces of my artefacts and items on some days," he says adding that he does home deliveries for customers who buy in bulk.

Harare, he says is the biggest market with clients showing higher appreciation of art and purchasing power especially around Eastlea where he stays at Odzi Flats.

" Customers are often willing to pay a higher price for beautiful merchandise. Quality and style are important ".

" I stay in Eastlea and have two daughters of my own that i look after even though I separated with their mother in 2013', he says.

All the artwork he makes has continued to enjoy unrivalled popularity over the years.

Everything is done in the yard by the house, he says, adding that the raw material comes from far and wide depending on the particular type of product he is making and the prices from suppliers.

" I work at my place but all materials come from Muzarabani and Buhera. Reeds are from Muzarabani while cane comes from Buhera,"

" Grass material for bird nests is bought from farms around Harare," he says.

Nonetheless, typical of any business venture, there are bound to be challenges he says.

" My biggest challenge is transport from to ferry material from the suppliers. It is expensive. Those that I send to do errands for me also are charging high prices for labour which is not their fault also in this challenging economy" he says.

He laments not having a proper workshop and showroom for plying his art and has been fighting running battles with municipal police for crying out loud.

" I would say my biggest challenge is unavailability of work space both workshop and selling point."

" Right now, I always have running battles with municipal police confisticating my stuff. I have tried all avenues to get a proper working permit to allow me free movement but I failed to get one", Madziva says.

The advent of coronavirus worldwide has made it a challenging time to survive with the country under lockdown he says.

Zimbabwe has recorded 26 cases of infection including 3 confirmed deaths.

Globally, there has been over 160 000 reported deaths and curfews have been imposed in efforts to stave off the disease hence business has ground to a halt, he opines.

" Right now with the lockdown in full swing, survival is a big challenge. I am struggling to put food on the table. I have no money for other essentials like electricity. I cannot buy ZESA tokens,' he says.

The rain season is also an annual challenge because he cannot built a proper shed for his wares hence some of his artwork is damaged.

"Rain is a problem in my line of work. I don't have a shed of my own. City Council refuses me to put up a structure. Surprisingly I share space with fruit and vegetable vendors and those selling second hand clothing and shoes who they allowed to built, he says.

Reports indicate East Africa alone imports US150 million value of second-hand clothing apparel mainly from Europe and America.

Actually, in 2017 USAID approximately said the industry employed 355 000 people while it generated US$ 230 million in revenue to governments. Additionally, the trade supported about 1, 4 million livelihoods in East African community block.

Nevertheless, Madziva is unapologetic towards authorities.

" My biggest wish is for government especially municipality to avail indigenous businesses a proper venue that is easily accessible by customers".

Alternatively, he says more should be done to prop up start-up projects as it creates economic opportunities to people without formal qualifications in the increasingly visible informal economy in the country.

"My feeling is there also should be a proper and genuine funding scheme in the form of soft loans for smaller businesses from government or banks that should cater for us. We can pay back monthly or quarterly depending on the arrangements", Madziva said.

Nonetheless, Madziva looks to the future with optimism with hopes of expanding operations and also create employment opportunities for others.

" Once I get my own place and boost productivity, I expect to start taking my stuff into the region outside the country, " he says.

As an entrepreneur who has been in the trenches for a protracted time in a challenging economy, Madziva encourages the youth not to sit on their laurels and moan about unemployment.

"I would urge contemporary youth not to be blinkered on finding a good job. They should think outside the box, think... think! Use your hands see opportunity within your environment,"

" What is important is to realise that the best degree is your hands, not a simple paper as a certificate. It is in our hands to change who we are", he says.

Zimbabwe's informal sector is beset with a myriad of challenges such as lack of social protection, poor working conditions, a loss of tax revenue, access to lines of credit but it appears the only available option to make a living.

Josiah Mucharowana is a media graduate living in Pretoria.