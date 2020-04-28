Somalia Records Five New COVID 19 Fatalities

27 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The health ministry of Somalia's Federal government announced Sunday it has recorded five new COVID 19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The health officials have also confirmed 46 new Coronavirus cases, mainly in Mogadishu with whom 33 of them are male while the remaining 13 are female.

The country has now 436 positive cases amid fears that the situation could get worse if the Federal government fails to convince the public to adhere to the prevention guidelines.

The government has closed the learning institutions and suspended all international and domestic flights to curb the spread of the deadly disease engulfed the world.

