Namibia: Helao Nafidi Unable to Provide Water to Residents

The Helao Nafidi Town Council says the scale of unpaid water bills at the northern Namibian town is making it impossible for it to reconnect all cut water supplies or supply free water to all of its needy residents.

Helao Nafidi mayor Elias Nghipangelwa has told The Namibian that although the town council is trying to ensure that all of the town's residents have access to clean drinking water during the Covid-19 state of emergency lockdown period, it remains a challenge to put it into effect as the council is experiencing financial difficulties.

"If we start to reconnect all the water taps in town without people paying a cent, we will not be able to pay NamWater and we are already struggling to keep afloat. We have written several letters to a number of stakeholders to assist us in this regard and we have not yet received any response. NamWater should come on board and assist us. For now it all remains a dream to provide water to all the residents," said Nghipangelwa.

Nghipangelwa called on NamWater to donate free water to needy residents of the town, especially at a time that good hand hygiene is encouraged to effectively fight Covid-19.

A number of residents at Helao Nafidi also complained about a lack of water, saying they feared contracting Covid-19 once it spreads to their town, as many of them do not have access to clean water.

A resident of the town, Rosalia Weyulu, told The Namibian her water supply was cut off a few years back and that the supply to her water taps has not been reconnected yet.

"We fetch water from the nearest well. Our water was not reconnected even though we tried on numerous occasions to enquire with the town council. We are a lot in our neighbourhood without running water and at times we buy water from the neighbours. The town council should try to reconnect our water taps especially at a time that we are faced with this deadly pandemic," she said.