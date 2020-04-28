Rwanda: Equity Bank Donates COVID-19 Test Kits Worth Rwf1 Billion

28 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Equity Bank Rwanda has contributed 22,225 testing kits worth Rwf1 billion to the government of Rwanda in support of national efforts to combat COVID-19.

Handed the support to the Government on Monday, April 27.

Half of the money is contribution from the bank, its staff and board members and the other half was contribution from the family of Dr. James Mwangi, the CEO and Managing Director of Equity Group Holdings.

"We believe that the testing kits will boost Government's commendable efforts to promptly diagnose COVID-19 cases and take the necessary measures to reduce the spread," said Evelyn Kamagaju Rutagwenda, the Board Chairperson of Equity Bank Rwanda.

Hannington Namara, Managing Director, Equity Bank Rwanda. Photo: Courtesy.

She was handing over the contribution to the Minister of State in Charge of Treasury Richard Tushabe.

When sending his family contribution, Dr Mwangi said: Kindly accept my family's contribution of Rwf500 million to boost equity bank Rwanda's contribution towards the national initiative that the government of Rwanda has put in place in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country."

"We can only overcome this global pandemic in Africa if we partner with our governments and by committing to our social contract where our respective governments and ministries of health design the best medical policies and protocols, and we as citizens adhere to them faithfully," he added.

The bank's Managing Director, Hannington Namara, said Equity Bank empathises with persons who have unfortunately been infected with COVID-19 and wishes them a quick recovery. "We are optimistic that our country will go back to normalcy much sooner."

By Sunday, Rwanda had recorded 191 coronavirus cases, of which 92 have recorded.

There are no recorded deaths.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

