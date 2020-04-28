Western Sahara: President of Republic Addresses a Message of Congratulation to His South African Counterpart On Freedom Day

27 April 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir-Lahlou — President of the Republic, Secretary General of TheFrente POLISARIO, BrahimGhali, has sent a message of congratulations to President of South Africa, H.E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, on the anniversary of the historic day, the 27th of April 1994.

"On behalf of the Saharawi people, their Government and on my own, I have the great honor to congratulate You and the South African people for the anniversary of the historic day, the 27th of April 1994. The day when, finally, South African people enjoyed peace, unity, and the restoration of human dignity as a result of relentless efforts of those who fought for liberation, of the many men and women who took up arms and courted imprisonment, banning and torture on behalf of the oppressed masses," said the President of the Republic.

"The 27th of April1994 marks a reminder to all colonial powers in Africa, that their days are counted, that the dreams of colonial peoples will undoubtedly come true."

"The Saharawi people, under the leadership of Polisario Front, withthe support of the freedom loving nations like South Africa, continue the same path of struggle against the Moroccan colonial occupation until the total freedom for ALL AFRICA is reached," he added.

