Namibia: Dj Chronic Chats With Namibian Artists

LUKAS Kambinda, known as DJ Chronic, felt the need to do more to help the entertainment sector during this tough Covid-19 pandemic. The award-winning producer has introduced 'Chat with Namibian Artists', a platform on YouTube where artists such as Top Cheri, King Gucci, Exit and Nihana have been interviewed.

He has turned his studio located in Windhoek's Feedomland into a film set, consisting of equipment such as mics, lights and studio monitors.

"It is actually a music recording studio which I have now turned into a filming studio. After every artist's recording, we have a quick interview that I film. Interviews take place on a random day right after an artist is done recording. We don't necessarily have a schedule for it," he said.

DJ Chronic said he wanted to create a platform where artists have the freedom to express themselves and update their fans on their new work.

"The show deals strictly with music, therefore the public can expect more interviews with Namibian artists. It is time to take our music to the next level. We need to move out of our comfort zone, believe more in our work and make great things happen," he said.

DJ Chronic said as a producer he is very passionate about helping to build and enhance upcoming artists. He wants to share Namibian talent with the world.

"I want the world to know what we are doing in Namibia. Here we have great talent, YouTube is a platform used by many people and it is growing immensely. The chances of meeting your potential investors and partners who can help you push your career are high. Therefore with this channel, I am able to meet people halfway. I am also able to market my work. I am having fun and the public is appreciating it," he said.

@rinelda mouton on Instagram