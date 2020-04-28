Namibia: COVID-19 Impact On Arts and Culture

As the novel coronavirus affects industries across the world, stakeholders are scrambling to minimise the damage caused. The arts, culture and music industries are particularly feeling the burn of Covid-19 in Namibia, and industry experts came together on Friday at the Covid-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek to discuss the impact of the virus, and the way forward.

The panellists consisted of Nascam chief executive officer, John Max; deputy director of arts, M'kariko Amagulu; Namibia Film Commission board member, Marinda Stein and Patrick Sam, the chairperson of the National Arts Council.

Discussion leader, Simply You Magazine editor, Ndapewoshali Shapwanale kicked off the talk by highlighting the impact of the coronavirus on respective institutions.

Amagulu mentioned that the music industry falls under arts and culture and that the umbrella term would be the 'cultural and creative industry' which encompasses various forms of performing arts, visual arts, media arts and cultural heritage.

"There are a lot of elements to this sector. Music is just but one part of it."

Speaking on the global impact of the pandemic on the industry, Amagulu said there has been a US$7 billion deficit, while 89% of countries have closed world heritage sites including cultural institutions such as theatres and museums.

"In terms of national development, there are many sectors, and we contribute in various ways to it, essentially," said NAC chairperson, Sam. "What Covid-19 has done is made us prioritise the saving of lives, rather than the saving or making of money. That's the clash," he said, adding that there needs to be a balance in what is the risk profile of the sector regarding public gatherings.

"Arts and culture bring people together, Covid-19 doesn't allow for that."

Sam also noted that while this is an essential part of the industry, the primary focus now should be on saving the lives of the people who are a part of the industry and contribute to its growth.

"We can't have a sector if we don't have people."

Touching on the Namibian film industry, Stein mentioned that the role of the film commission is to develop the local industry, and to market Namibia as a location for international productions to a global audience. She added that the film industry was impacted with immediate affect when the country went under state of emergency regulations.

She noted that content creators are affected as they are not receiving funds from the commission due to the regulations in place. Facilitating companies who work on international productions that take place in the country are also suffering.

"We have a lot of freelancers in the industry, and when the production company doesn't have projects, it means the industry at large is affected directly," she said.

Deputy minister of health and social services Esther Muinjangue gave an update on the Covid-19 statistics in the country. "We don't have new developments, we have seven recoveries and nine are active. They are clinically doing very well. I have to mention that as a ministry we are committed and we will continue doing our best in dealing with Covid-19. Of course, this is not an enemy the ministry alone can deal with as we have seen. It's an effort from all sectors of our society."