Namibia: Keetmans Councillor Restores Destitute Couple's Dignity

27 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Steven Klukowski

Whilst many privileged Namibians enjoy the luxury of decent accommodation and proper nutrition, this impoverished family of five has to endure nature's challenges on a hungry stomach most of the times.

Fortunately, their fate changed recently through the intervention of the Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency Office's councillor Maxie Minaar. "I have known these poor people prior to my appointment as constituency councillor (in 2018) and have then vowed to change their plight once in a position to do so," the constituency councillor explained.

Minaar continued that the hand-over of the corrugated zinc structure should be regarded as a blessing in disguise in these difficult times, further worsened by the Coronavirus. "This unemployed couple, with their three minor children (3 years, 2 years and 2 weeks), no more needs to endure the soaking rain as was the case for the past six years when living in a shack constructed from maize meal bags," Minaar emphasised. She went on that the structure was completed with funds (N$9 000.00) from the constituency office's budget, while furniture has been donated by the community of Keetmanshoop.

"I will take up the issue of the provision of clean drinking water and ablution facilities, which are not currently available to you, with the relevant authorities," the politician then promised the family. When probed, Minaar said she had identified two more cases like these in the town and will make it a priority to also address the need of these families, provided resources will allow it.

The councillor urged other institutions, both government and private, to follow suit to join hands in eradicating poverty and restore the dignity of the less vulnerable in the region and the country as a whole.

A joyful Patrick Samulandela (36) and his with wife, Wilhelmina Adams (22) could not hide their joy when the housing structure was officially handed over to them and their minor children. "I am very happy for the councillor for giving us a decent place to stay in and may God bless her and the government," said an emotional Samulandela when interviewed by New Era. He went on that things are tough these days for them since he cannot go out and do odd-jobs anymore due to Covid-19 restrictions of movement. "We applied for drought relief and Harambee food assistance when putting our names on a community list but did not receive anything up to now," he said. The father of three also said they have to relief themselves at nearby bushes, which can be a danger for them and their kids.

The family then pleaded with members of the community to assist them with donations in any kind.

