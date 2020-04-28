Sudan: New Cases of Infections and Deaths of (COVID 19) Reported

27 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Thirty-eight new cases of infection with coronavirus and one case of death registered according to the daily epidemiological report of the Federal Ministry of Health.

The ministry said in its report that the new single death case was one of the previously announced infected cases.

The report noted that all new cases were registered in Khartoum state, by which the total number of cases of corona virus infection since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan reaches (275) cases, including (22) deaths, and with one case of recovery, which brings the total number of the recovered cases to 21.

The report indicated that patients receive the necessary medical care, while the follow-up system continues to actively search for new cases.

The Federal Ministry of Health has stressed of the citizens to adhere to the implementation of preventive guidelines and to immediately report suspected cases.

