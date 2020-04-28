Nigeria: PDP Reps Express Displeasure Over Handling of Kano Deaths

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives have expressed displeasure over the health crisis and mysterious deaths in Kano State.

In a statement signed by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, on Monday, the caucus said the development is more worrisome coming in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic ravaging Nigeria.

Since reporting its index case about two weeks ago, Kano has been the centre of controversies ranging from the rapid increase in number of confirmed cases, 'mysterious deaths' and the sudden halt of its testing operation.

Kano, which currently stands as the third hardest-hit state in Nigeria, has so far reported 77 cases out of the 1,273 in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES, on Wednesday, reported how a member of Kano Task Force on COVID-19, Isa Abubakar, said the NCDC's COVID-19 testing centre in Kano suspended its operation due to shortage of testing kits.

But the Director General of the NCDC on Monday said testing has resumed in the state.

Condemnation

Mr Chinda said the caucus was concerned over the health crisis in Kano State.

"The very recent reports of unprecedented death of scores of people within few days in Kano State should concern every responsible public officer," he said.

Mr Chinda said while the cause of these deaths remain unknown or are yet to be ascertained, "it is apparent that so far, the efforts of the Kano State Government and more particularly that of the Federal Government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 seem to have been largely lame, clueless and indeed devoid of any practical solutions".

He said no concrete effort has been made to bring the situation under control.

"We are indeed deeply concerned and worried about this lacklustre stance of the Federal Government in solving and dealing with an important health issue such as this," he added.

He said partisanship is off limit when it comes to matters affecting the lives of citizens.

"The spectacular failings on the part of managers of this pandemic, diminishes us all as Nigerians regardless of our callings in life," he noted.

He said all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation, must speak out.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Silence in the face of mass deaths of our citizens is nothing but a heinous crime.

"It is important to state that governance at all levels is a serious business, and meant for serious minded persons. We cannot continue to breach with impunity one of the most important provisions of our Constitution that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government."

He also said the rights of Nigerians to the security of their lives and properties are inalienable.

"Thus, the health and welfare of the people must remain paramount at all times and must never be compromised or treated with levity for any reason whatsoever, otherwise, it would amount to an abdication of responsibilities by government and the consequence is avoidable deaths in the society.

"We stand and commiserate with the residents and people of Kano State in this very critical and challenging times."

The caucus demanded an urgent and "thorough investigation and practical and affirmative steps by the Federal government into the circumstances surrounding the disturbing mass death in Kano".

"Every state in Nigeria should have at least a testing centre without further stories," the caucus said.