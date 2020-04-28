Sudan: Chairman of Sovereign Council Receives Phone Call From U.S. Secretary of State

27 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, received a phone call today from Mr. Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State of the United States of America.

The US's Secretary of State, Mr. Mike Pompeo, in his phone call with Al-Burhan, tackled a number of issues, including arrangements to remove the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, the US's aid to Sudan in confronting the corona pandemic, and the Sudan's position on the draft resolution expected by the UN Security Council, along with security cooperation between the two countries and the required support in the Transitional Period.

