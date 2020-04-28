Sudan: Manis Chairs Meeting of Supreme Committee for Rain Fall Season

27 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis, chaired today's morning the first meeting of the Supreme Committee for the Autumn Emergency for the year 2020, during which Lit. Gen. (Police) Terifi Idris Dafullah, the Interior Minister, presented features of the civil defense plan for facing the rainy season of the year 2020.

The Interior Minister said that the plan based on previous studies for warding off risks of rainy season for the past years, indicating the need to take advantage of the season to implement water harvesting projects and some other development projects through the utilization of available resources and capabilities.

The meeting stressed the importance of assessing the experience of the previous year to avoid the expected negative effects, with taking the necessary measures to reduce torrents and floods, with giving the due concern to the states that were affected by the rain fall last years.

The meeting also stressed on the role of media for the raising of community awareness in regard to rainy season risks, and the civil defense culture.

