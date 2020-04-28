Sudan: Khartoum State, FFC Underscore Importance of Comprehensive Reforms in State

Khartoum — The Khartoum state caretaker Governor, Dr. Youssif Adam Al-Dai held a meeting today with members of the Central Council of the Force of Freedom and Change, and its Economic Committee in the context of deliberations between the two parties to solve the state's problems.

The meeting has asserted the necessity and importance of carrying out comprehensive reforms in the state's structural and administrative aspects to cope up with the spirit of the December revolution and meets the aspirations of the state's citizens.

The governor explained that the meeting with the FFC aimed at reaching proposals to solve the problems facing Khartoum state, considering the FFC as the advisory body and political incubator for the transitional government.

He indicated his start with the administrative side by the cancelation of the position of the commissioners according to the constitutional document, and the relief of the executive directors, and the appointment of new directors for the state's localities.

He referred to the weakness in services in localities, regarding waste accumulation, debris, market chaos, and the need to complete the formation of change and services committees in order to carry out their tasks as local governments.

The members of the CC for FFC and it Economic Committee affirmed complete willingness to work with the state to find solutions to the core issues through specialized committees that start with a comprehensive administrative reform process for the state's ministries, localities and all units and institutions of the state to address the current weakness and work in a spirit of revolution to achieve the desired change in the areas of citizen living issues, environmental health, hygiene, road repair, early preparation for the rainy season, market regulation and the treatment of the financial revenue processing.

They necessity for overcoming the problems that arose from the implementation of the comprehensive ban to confront the corona pandemic by securing the necessary needs of citizens in fuel, gas and consumer goods.