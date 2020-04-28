Sudan: Number of Countries Approve Nomination of Ambassadors

27 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received the approval of the governments of a number of countries for the nomination of Sudanese ambassadors to these countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received the approval of the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt to nominate, Mohamed Alias as extraordinary ambassador and commissioner of the Republic of Sudan to Egypt, and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also agreed to the nomination of Adel Bashir as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia approved the nomination of Jamal Al-Sheikh as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to Ethiopia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also received an approval from the Federal Republic of Germany for the nomination of Abdel Moneim Al-Baiti as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to the Federal Republic of Germany.

The State of Kuwait has agreed on the nomination of Abdel Moneim Ahmed Al-Amin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to the State of Kuwait, and Brazil also agreed to the nomination of Hamdan Wadi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to Brazil.

Meanwhile, The Government of the Republic of Turkey agreed to the nomination of Adel Ibrahim, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to the Turkish Republic.

Also the government of the People's Republic of China has agreed on nomination of Dr. Ja'afer Karar as extraordinary ambassador and commissioner of the Republic of Sudan to the People's Republic of China.

